Former Killeen ISD teacher’s aide accused of improper relationship with student

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — The Killeen Police Department is reporting that a former Killeen ISD teacher’s aide has been arrested over accusations that she had an improper relationship with a student.

According to detectives, Louisa Theresa Hernandez, 37, faces an improper relationship between educator and student charge, after a complaint of a relationship during the 2018-19 school year.

On Tuesday, Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

In a statement on Tuesday, Killeen ISD said:

Killeen ISD has been made aware that Killeen Police are investigating a former Gateway High School aide for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.



Upon learning of the allegations, Louisa Theresa Hernandez was immediately suspended, and the district began investigating the alleged misconduct. Hernandez was first hired in 2017 as an aide but left briefly before returning in January 2019.



The employee has since been terminated, and the district will assist in the police investigation going forward.



Superintendent John Craft said, “We are working closely with Killeen police in this matter and if the allegations prove true, we will support the strongest possible legal action against this former employee.”