Fire department: cause of Manor house fire suspicious

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Manor home broke out in flames Sunday causing $350,000 in damage. Now investigators say the fire may have been set intentionally.

Captain Von Beals with Travis County ESD 12 says the fire started in the garage of a home on High Seirra St. in Manor around 1:00 p.m. Sunday. The fire spread to the two-story living area of the home soon after.

“The cause of the fire is of suspicious origin,” says Capt. Beals, and it is being investigated.

The fire is now under control. No one was injured.