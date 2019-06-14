Fayette County votes against tax to fund failing La Grange hospital

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — A rural hospital in Fayette County won’t get an extra funding boost after voters decided against a tax during Thursday’s election.

St. Mark’s Medical Center, at 1 Saint Marks Place #110 in La Grange, was hoping the creation of a Fayette County Hospital District would help it get more equipment, recruit physicians and pay off debt. According to documents obtained by KXAN, St. Mark’s has had a consistent decline in patients over the years and has over $14 million in long-term debt.

Preliminary numbers show with 12 of 12 precincts reporting that 80.2% voted against the new district while 19.5% voted in favor of it.

The Fayette County Hospital District would have had an estimated annual tax rate of 10 cents per $100 valuation of taxable property to start out, which is about $175 a year for a $175,000 home. It also proposed a tax cap of 25 cents for each $100 valuation of property.