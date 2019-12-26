Fayette County sheriff’s office looking for Christmas decoration thieves

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Crime Stoppers is willing to pay thousands for any information on Christmas decoration thieves.

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said in a release that around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, they got reports of stolen front yard decorations from three residents of properties in the Fayetteville area. A deputy responded to the call.

Items taken include a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a large candy cane and gingerbread men.

Fayette County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2500 for any information leading to the identification of the thief or thieves.