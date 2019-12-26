Fayette County sheriff’s office looking for Christmas decoration thieves

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights overnight incident_115015

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Crime Stoppers is willing to pay thousands for any information on Christmas decoration thieves.

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said in a release that around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, they got reports of stolen front yard decorations from three residents of properties in the Fayetteville area. A deputy responded to the call.

Items taken include a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a large candy cane and gingerbread men.

Fayette County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2500 for any information leading to the identification of the thief or thieves.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss