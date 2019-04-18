Fayette County deputy recovers credit card skimmers in traffic stop

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fraudulent cards and skimmers recovered. (Photo courtesy Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities arrested a man Wednesday after he was found with multiple credit card skimmers in his possession, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Yandy Rodriguez, 29, was pulled over for a traffic violation on Interstate Highway 10 near the 659-mile marker.

According to the deputy, there were multiple indicators that Rodriguez was being untruthful which warranted a search the car.

After getting Rodriguez's consent, the deputy searched the vehicle and found around 615 gift cards that had been encoded to hold fraudulent information, multiple electronic devices, five credit card skimmers, gas pump keys and gas pump seal stickers.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with multiple felonies including fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.