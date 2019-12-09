Fast food employee accused of cursing at customer, hitting car with machete

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Taco Bell employee is accused of swinging a machete in anger at a customer through the drive-thru window and hitting the side view mirror of the customer’s vehicle, an affidavit says.

Samuel Hemmit, 21, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident Sunday evening at the Taco Bell on 502 W. William Cannon Drive where it’s alleged Hemmit became angry with a male customer after the customer questioned if he could hear him.

The customer said Hemmit repeatedly asked what he wanted on the menu, so the customer asked Hemmit through the drive-thru speaker, “Can you not hear?”

Hemmit became incensed, the affidavit said, and began to curse at the customer and said, “why don’t you pull up and I will show you what I have for you?”

The affidavit said as the customer was pulling forward, Hemmit leaned out the window with an object in his hand — what turned out to be an 18-inch machete. Hemmit swung it at the customer twice and hit the customer’s driver side mirror, the affidavit said.

The customer left the drive-thru lane and Hemmit stepped away from the window and back into the restaurant.

Surveillance footage showed Hemmit going to break room to get the machete after initially interacting with the customer, the affidavit said. It also showed Hemmit running outside to some dumpsters to hide the machete after the incident.

Hemmit told police he usually keeps the machete near the dumpsters, the affidavit said.