Family asks for changes after son attacked in Marble Falls classroom

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A Marble Falls mother is demanding answers after a boy viciously attacked her son in class.

Cell phone video from inside a Marble Falls High classroom shows a student hovered over 16-year-old Joseph Aplon as Aplon sits at his desk just before 2nd-period world history.

Moments later the student sucker-punched Aplon’s head.

More than 30 other blows follow, all while Aplon sits there, doing his best to protect his head with his arms.

“No one intervenes,” said Aplon’s mom Denise Thompson. “After it is over with, the teacher just starts the class like nothing ever happened.”

The family members said they were the ones who let the school know about the attack.

The class’ teacher was in the hall monitoring students during the passing period, according to the school.

But Aplon believes the teacher was still close enough that he should have heard the other students in the classroom screaming around him.

“He either ignored it cause he didn’t want to deal with it at the time, or he just wasn’t paying attention,” Aplon said.

The Marble Falls Police Department is now investigating the attack.

Meanwhile, the school said it’ll, “fully employ the options available in the Student Code of Conduct.”

On Monday, the school sent home a letter to parents that reads in part, “Please be assured the administration will always want to be made aware of any evidence of student misconduct and will take action as warranted.”

Thompson believes the district needs to make sure someone is watching the class at all times.

“None of this would have happened if there was supervision, the fight wouldn’t have occurred,” she said.

Joseph suffered a bruise on his head and cuts inside his mouth.

The district says it’s reviewing how it proactively prevents these types of incidents as a result of the attack.