LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Four people were rescued after their boat overturned on Lake Travis Thursday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Crews were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Tessera Parkway, across the lake from Pace Bend Park.

ATCEMS says only one person had minor, non-life threatening injuries.

STAR Flight was initially called to the scene to help, but was cancelled shortly after.