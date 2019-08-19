ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Elgin Police are looking for a man last seen in Austin. He’s been missing since Monday, August 12.

Alex Aviles was last seen at 8:40 p.m. Monday after dropping off his girlfriend in Austin, according to a Facebook post by Elgin Police. His girlfriend and daughter reported him missing on Thursday.

Aviles was driving a white 2003 Ford F-250 company pick-up truck and was wearing a black t-shirt with the word ‘Levi’ written on the front with dark pants and a gold chain necklace.

If you have any information, contact Detective Nichole Acuna by email or at 512-285-5757.