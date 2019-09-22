Ducks, geese seen with darts through their heads in Llano County

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Wild Things Rescue Ranch is asking for the Llano community’s help catching some ducks and geese that were shot with darts.

The group said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the animals were shot in Robinson Park by the community center and pool, and at Badu Park. An Egyptian Goose and two Mallard ducks were injured and had blow darts stuck in them. Some were shot through the wings and possibly their legs because they were seen limping.

The Egyptian Goose had a dart through its head.

The post said they’ll be working to safely catch them over the next week and invited the public to keep supplies handy and help save them.

“If you have time, please round up a buddy or two, some fishing nets, and food treats (kibble, fruit, veggies, very little bread as it’s not nutritious but will work for this) and spend some time outdoors today!” the post read in part.

If anyone is able to catch them, call Game Warden Scott at 325-423-4033.