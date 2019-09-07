Southern Travis County fire grows to 50 acres

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is helping fight a now 50-acre brush fire in southern Travis County just west of I-35 on Saturday afternoon.

Manchaca fire has grown to approximately 50 acres. Burning in uninhabited land along Onion Creek. Star Flight assisting with aerial drops. pic.twitter.com/KLB8iABgmZ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 7, 2019

Firefighters from Emergency Services District 5 responded to Estancia and Camino Vaquero Parkway just after 3 p.m. STAR Flight is also responding to help put the flames out.

The Austin Fire Department said multiple units are working off of both parkways and Old Santonio Road is shut down in both directions at FM 1626. Responders with the Manchaca Fire Department, Travis County Fire, Westlake Fire, and Texas Forest Service are also working to put out the fire.

At last report, an ESD #5 firefighter said no structures were threatened, but the wind is making it difficult to fight it.

Manchaca, Austin and Buda units continue to work on containment. No structures threatened at this point. pic.twitter.com/3iQkfSDlMQ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 7, 2019

Because emergency dispatchers are receiving multiple smoke odor calls about the fire, the Austin Fire Department does ask that the public not call 911 unless they see fire, smoke or smell smoke inside a structure.