Commissioners postpone vote on RV park near Hamilton Pool, date TBD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners decided Tuesday to postpone a vote on a proposed RV park near Hamilton Pool, and they aren’t sure when exactly they’ll get back to it.

The commission said they want to give city attorneys time to develop options for the court in order to grant a platting exception to the Bentree RV park project, provided the developers assure they’ll meet ground water and wildlife evacuation route requirements.

“I think that both parties recognize that there needs to be some work done on this,” Precinct 3 commissioner Gerald Daugherty said. “I think everybody understands, you know, what each party’s issues are.”

The project is located in Daugherty’s precinct.

Commissioners agreed the vote should wait, but with holidays and absences coming up, they couldn’t decide on an exact date when they’ll revisit the issue. Roughly, it’ll be mid-January at the earliest.

Neighbors have banded together to form a group called “Protect Hamilton Pool,” to raise awareness of what the RV park could do to the local ecosystem. KXAN’s Alex Caprariello talked with representatives of the group in earlier this month.

“The ecosystem is fragile, the water is fragile,” Angela Johnsen told KXAN. “We want them to go through the requirements as everyone shall with a project this dense.”