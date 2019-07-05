City of Kyle exploring options after fireworks show mishap

The City of Kyle is exploring options after a malfunction in the city’s 4th of July fireworks show. (Courtesy Kyleton Foy)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle says it’s exploring options after a malfunction during the city’s 4th of July fireworks show.

City officials say the display caused a few small grass fires about 10 minutes into the show. The fires were quickly extinguished by the Kyle Fire Department.

The city says the show is insured and they’re looking at possibly redoing the show, or adding more fireworks to the display during the Pie in the Sky hot air balloon festival Labor Day weekend.

No one was injured in the mishap, and the city says there was no property damage aside from burnt grass.