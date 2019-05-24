City of Austin says it’s up to contractors to contain construction debris

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors in East Austin have been concerned about the health and environmental impacts of a Sixth Street construction site for weeks.

Styrofoam-like insulation has blanketed nearby buildings, trees and the ground, sometimes resembling snow flurries falling from the sky.

“Every time it rains it gets washed out,” said Anthony [last name withheld], who works next door. “We’re just concerned about breathing it in, and what it’s doing to the environment here.”

The debris is coming from construction of the new Main Street Hub development. The general contractor is Beck Construction.

After KXAN’s calls to the city, the Development Services Department sent an inspector out to the site.

But as it turns out, Austin doesn’t have many debris restrictions for construction companies.

A spokesperson with Development Services sent this statement:

“We do not prescribe how they (contractors) should contain it. We leave it up to the contractor to come up with a method for containment.”

The spokesperson went on to say:

“The only requirement that speaks to debris is that all spoils, fill and waste from a construction site is required to go to a landfill. There is nothing on containment.”

DSD tells us Beck Construction hasn’t received any violations, but there was a complaint filed in April that was handled by Austin Code.

KXAN reached out to Beck Construction to see if the company would attempt to mitigate the debris issue.

A spokesperson said:

“Creating a safe work environment is a core principle of The Beck Group’s culture, and we also pride ourselves on being good community partners. All material in question is safe for humans and the environment. We are working proactively with all appropriate parties to control the impact and will have crews on site tonight [Thursday night] to clean remaining debris.”

“If you’re trying to be developer friendly and be helpful to the community, you don’t want to be blowing this stuff and have construction debris all around,” said Anthony. “It’s just not a good look.”