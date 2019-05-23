City Council May 23: Emergency repairs after landslide, scooter rules, Palm Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin City Council is scheduled to meet Thursday morning.

Here are some of the key issues on the agenda:

Palm Creek Preservation and Convention Center Expansion – Approved as amended

City leaders will take up a resolution related to the creation of the Palm District Master Plan and Waller Creek District Plan.

The city will explore the idea of preserving the Palm School by making it a public space, while working toward Convention Center expansion. Convention Center work would include a phased demolition and rebuilding, in addition to expansion.

Earlier in the week, a grassroots coalition group called for the city to preserve the Palm School for its historical significance in Austin.

Shoal Creek Emergency Landslide Repairs – Approved

Last year, a landslide occurred on a bluff adjacent to Shoal Creek, damaging private property and the Shoal Creek Greenbelt.

Floods earlier this month further exacerbated the situation in Shoal Creek and today the council will consider ratifying emergency purchases and funding for repairs.

Scooter Regulations

The city council will take up several ordinances related to scooters Thursday. The proposed regulations would prohibit certain rider activities like using a portable electronic device while riding, riding in the opposite direction of traffic, and more than one person riding a scooter at one time. Those under 18 would be required to wear helmets, and police officers could issue citations for offenses.

Read all the proposed regulations here.