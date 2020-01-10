CapMetro’s MetroRail weekend service returns Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro’s weekend MetroRail service will resume Saturday after service was suspended in June 2019.

The transit agency suspended the service due to construction on the temporary downtown station.

For the first time, CapMetro will add a stop to its Saturday MetroRail service in Leander.

Over the last couple of months, the transit agency has been working to add more service to the city.

MetroRail midday service now extends to Leander for two additional trips. Plus, a new evening service will leave the temporary downtown station after 7 p.m.

Leander city leaders said they’re looking forward to the new service.

This comes after city leaders considered cutting ties with CapMetro last summer. Mayor Troy Hill questioned whether the city was paying too much for a service that not enough people used. Ultimately, the Leander city council decided to keep the service.

Leander’s city manager Rick Beverlin believes this new service is a step in the right direction.

“The main thing that the council and the citizens have also hoped for it that is that the service can maximize its potential, that the ridership is there. I think working together, that’s our hope that we can really make the service and the line meets its full potential,” Beverlin said.

Recently appointed to CapMetro’s Board of Directors, Hill said he is excited for the new services, but plans to take another look at a way to lower the rate the city pays to CapMetro each year.

City leaders and CapMetro said they will work to promote the new service to ensure riders are aware.