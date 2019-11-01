Capital Metro will add train stops, launch new pickup service in Leander

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority will open a new temporary bus and train station in downtown Austin on Monday.

On that same day, it will add three more rail stops during the day in Leander, but that’s not the only expansion in service happening there.

Capital Metro announced that MetroRail midday service will extend to Leander for two additional trips, and new evening service will leave the downtown station on Fourth Street between Red River and Sabine Streets at 7:18 p.m. with stops at all nine train stations.

“This region is growing so fast, and we’re really just trying to catch up really to fill the need for transit,” Chad Ballentine, the vice president for demand response and innovative mobility, said. “I think there’s a lot more need out there than we’re even providing today, so we’re really trying to add as much as we possibly can right now.”

Capital Metro will also start offering its Pickup Service to riders in Leander on Dec. 17. People will be able to use an app to request rides anywhere within a designated zone that spans about six miles, and that includes the city’s train station.

(KXAN/Will DuPree)

“You can travel anywhere in that zone, and it’s only $1.25, or you can travel to the train station and back,” Ballentine explained. “Rather than running a bus as a circular that goes every hour or so, this allows you to get 15 minutes or less response times, so it’s really fast.”

These announced expansions of service to Leander come after city leaders discussed in July possibly leaving the Capital Metro service area.

Mayor Troy Hill said on Thursday he believed that helped bring about these changes more quickly from the transportation authority.

“Sometimes you spend more time worrying about the customer you don’t have than the customer you do have,” Hill said. “So I think it just probably made people aware that we’re still here and we’re growing.”

Capital Metro, however, contends these changes had been in the works for a while and only happened because of increasing ridership.

“There’s plenty of demand up there,” Ballentine said. “That’s what we’re in the business to do is to meet the public transit demand, so that’s why we’ve been adding service. We’ll continue to add service around the community as much as possible.”

(KXAN/Will DuPree)

Hill said he still plans to pursue efforts to lower Leander’s annual financial contribution to Capital Metro. The city currently contributes half of its sales tax revenue to the transportation authority, which came out last fiscal year to more than $5 million.

The additional service coming to Leander is a relief to Erin Hurley. She and her husband rely on catching the Capital Metro buses in Leander to get them to and from work in downtown Austin.

“My friend, she also bought a house in this area because it’s right across from the bus line,” Hurley said. “She said this was a deciding factor for her as well, so for people like that, people who don’t want to use wear and tear on their vehicles, people who don’t want to spend money because gas isn’t getting any cheaper, I think it’s a great thing for them to offer.”

Capital Metro announced that Saturday rail service would resume until 2020 because of ongoing safety upgrades.