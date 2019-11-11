Caldwell ISD shuts down all school campuses due to flu

by: Andrew Schnitker

CALDWELL, Texas (KXAN) — Caldwell Independent School District closed all of its campuses Monday due to a high volume of students with flu and flu-like symptoms.

Currently, 15% of total students and more than 20% of elementary school students were expected to be absent Monday, according to a letter sent to parents from CISD Superintendent Andrew Peters.

Peters says they’ve been monitoring the situation over the last several days, but the cycle “seems to be steadily increasing.”

Staff are not allowed inside the buildings as janitors “deep clean” rooms and buses with a strong disinfectant “fogger,” the letter says.

The school district expects to re-open all campuses on Tuesday, and will not be required to make up the day in the school calendar.

In January 2019, McDade ISD and Lago Vista ISD shut down school campuses for two days due to a large amount of absences related to flu-like symptoms.

