Burnet Police officer suffers deadly heart attack after K9 training

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A Burnet Police Officer lost his life on Friday after suffering a heart attack, according to a release from City of Burnet staff.

Burnet County Communications got a call from Officer Jose Mesa’s wife about a medical emergency at their house. That was when his fellow officers went to his house and started life-saving measures.

Burnet EMS arrived shortly after and took Officer Mesa to the hospital, but he died shortly after arriving.

The release said his death is being considered to have happened in the line of duty because he participated in K9 training with his partner, Kuso, hours before his death.

Officer Mesa worked for the department for just over a year and had previously served for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office for two and a half years. He was the Burnet Police Department’s K9 handler and worked night shift patrol with Kuso.

He leaves behind his wife and daughter, friends, family and coworkers.

There will be a viewing and rosary at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral will include full police honors at St. Johns the Evangelist Catholic Church in Marble Falls on Monday at 10 a.m.

The procession will leave the church, head north on U.S. Highway 281, then west on State Highway 29 to Post Mountain Cemetery where graveside services will be held. The public is invited to line the procession route after the funeral.