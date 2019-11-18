Burnet County Sheriff’s Office calls off search for inmate who escaped

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office called off the search for a man seen running from the Intermediate Sanction Facility on Sunday.

Brandon Scott Zirkle, 19, was last seen running southeast, away from the facility toward the railroad tracks from the 500 block of Coke Street around 4:45 p.m. The area is near Wallace Riddell Park.

The Intermediate Sanction Facility is a 54 bed, all male facility, according to its website.

Reverse 911 was activated to inform area residents about his escape.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post about Burnet police, DPS and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office helping in the search, but later called it off because Zirkle is not considered to be a danger to the public.

Another photo of Brandon Scott Zirkle provided by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo: Burnet County Sheriff’s Office)

Zirkle is described as:

178 pounds

brown hair

brown eyes

last seen wearing red pants

The updated post did say Burnet Police would be getting a warrant for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility.

According to Department of Public Safety criminal history records, police have arrested Zirkle twice. The first happened in 2017 when Austin police arrested him for burglary of a vehicle, which he pled no contest to. In 2018, Lampasas police arrested him for stealing a gun, which is a felony. He pled guilty for that charge in October.

If anyone sees a person matching this description, they are asked to call 911 immediately and not approach them.