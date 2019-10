BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A driver and passenger were injured from being hit by a train in Bertram on Saturday.

State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at Highway 29 and 258 around 3 p.m.

Both people in the car were adults, and there was only one vehicle hit, according to a DPS spokesperson.

Passengers on the train sent these photos to KXAN.