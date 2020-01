SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is currently at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 10000 block of State Highway 71 in the Spicewood community.

BCSO says the incident is not active and the scene is secure, however, the outside eastbound lane of SH 71 is currently closed in the area.

The inside eastbound lane is open, BCSO says.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.