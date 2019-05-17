Bartlett man arrested after allegedly shooting someone during an altercation

BARTLETT, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting another man during an altercation in Bartlett, according to police.

Bartlett police responded to the call of the shooting at around 5:50 p.m., at 441 West Clark Street in Bartlett near Texas Highway 95. With assistance from the Williamson County Sheriff’s office, police secured the scene and processed evidence.

The suspect, 66-year-old Kelvin Sanders, arrived at the scene and began assaulting the victim, police say. This eventually allegedly led to Sanders firing a shot at the victim striking him in the arm after which, police say he fled.

Police have not provided a possible motive for the alleged assault or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The victim was taken to Scott and White Hospital in Temple Texas to be treated for his injuries.

After a warrant was issued for Sanders’ arrest, he turned himself in Thursday and was booked into Williamson County Jail on an assault with a deadly weapons charge.