Austin teen runs his own marathon after missing race due to cancer treatment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin teenager recovering from leukemia created his own path and ran his own marathon.

St. Stephen’s sophomore Patrick Simmonds is an avid runner that was planning to run in the 2019 Austin Marathon. The plans changed when the 15-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia forcing him to miss the February race for cancer treatment.

Simmonds’ continues to improve and is doing better now.

After sticking his running regimen and training, Simmonds decided a week ago he was feeling up to the challenge of completing his own marathon.

Last Friday, Oct. 11, Simmonds used his St. Stephen’s campus as his own marathon course running around the school’s track, soccer field and outer roads to complete the necessary 26.2 miles.

Simmonds’ running club, Born to Run, recognized his accomplishment with a special medal Saturday morning. The medal belonged to a marathon finisher who felt inspired by Simmonds’ journey.

The 15-year-old is just getting started with his running career with big plans for the next couple of years.

“My goals for the next two years are…for this winter, to run a 50K. For the next winter, to run a 50 mile and for the next winter…run a 100K,” Simmonds said.

Along with the support of his team and fellow runners, Simmonds says he only used honey packets and coconut water to get him through the course.

He says one day he wants to study rare forms of brain cancer that impact young kids. Simmonds will definitely serve as an inspiration to all.