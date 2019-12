Lt. David Tarasi (center), of Austin, Texas, assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio was recognized as the NRD’s Chaplain Officer Recruiter and Division Officer of the Year during an annual awards banquet held at the Embassy Suites Landmark. Presenting the awards were (backrow from left to right) NRD Command Master Chief Francisco Valdovinos, NRD Commanding Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz, NRD Chief Recruiter Master Chief Navy Counselor Matthew Maduemesi, and NRD Executive Officer Cmdr. Michael Files. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin sailor was recognized as an officer of the year at the Navy Recruiting District in San Antonio.

Lt. David Tarasi received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his superior service and was named the NRD’s Chaplain Officer Recruiter and Division Officer of the Year.

The district’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas.