Austin police searching for suspect after fight escalated to shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a suspect after what started as a fight ended up escalating to a man being shot on Sunday night near Parmer Lane.

Officers responded to the call near the 10500 block of West Parmer Lane just before 10 p.m. The area is just north of the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

Austin-Travis County EMS took a man in his 20s to the hospital with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do know who the suspect is because of an earlier fight and from what they understand so far, it seems to have escalated to a shooting. It is unknown what relationship the suspect and victim have, or how they know each other.

Officers ask that the public avoid the area due to police activity.