Austin FC to start selling first club seats next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first chance to officially buy seats for Austin FC soccer is coming soon.

Austin FC will invite premium deposit holders to choose from premium seat locations some time during the week of Jan. 13-19, according to a club email sent to potential members.

The email says that priority will be determined by the specific date and time when the deposit was placed. They also want to remind the public that placing a deposit does not guarantee the opportunity to select a membership.

Screenshot from Austin FC email

The club says general admission seats for deposit holders will be made available at a later date.

VIP parking will be included with every set of four club seats purchased, the club says.

In June, Austin FC announced that it received season ticket membership deposits for over 30,000 seats. Deposits, which allowed the customer to reserve up to eight seats each, were $50 for general seating and $100 for premium seating.

The season membership would include access to all regular season home games for the team and access to members-only events and privileges, the club said previously.