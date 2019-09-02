Austin Energy crews head to Florida to help with Dorian recovery

Crews expected to be in Florida for two to three weeks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews with Austin Energy departed Monday morning to help power crews in Florida deal with the possible impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

27 employees left the agency’s south location along Interstate 35 just after 6 a.m. to begin the thousand mile drive to Jacksonville.

Lineworkers and other personnel are hauling a pole trailer, material trailer, and other necessary equipment in a convoy of bucket trucks and support vehicles.

Austin Energy says it got the request for mutual aid from Jacksonville Electric Authority.

Crews are preparing to spend two to three weeks in Florida but that could change depending on the needs of the area.

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center projected Dorian to be off the coast of Jacksonville as a major hurricane during the day on Wednesday.

In 2017, a crew from Austin Energy helped out JEA following Hurricane Irma.

Austin Energy say it will be reimbursed for the assistance.