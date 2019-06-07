Austin City Council discusses new homeless shelter, postpones fate of Butler Pitch and Putt
AUSTIN (KXAN) — City council members will take up several items related to addressing homelessness this week and are expected to decide the fate of a popular downtown golf course.
Tackling homeless ID issues - Approved
Council members will vote whether to accept a $400,900 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. It would fund the testing of a digital identity platform enabling people experiencing homelessness to more efficiently navigate eligibility for social services. The grant is for the period of June 15, 2019 through June 14, 2020.
New homeless shelter
Another item would direct the city manager to begin negotiations to purchase a homeless shelter by June 20. It would include on-site support services for a small shelter of 50-100 beds.
Panhandling restrictions
Another item would amend city code, effectively repealing Austin's ordinance which bans aggressive solicitation; panhandling near bus stops, schools, ATMs or banks; and an overnight ban of panhandling downtown.
The proposal also eases restrictions of Austin's "no sit/no lie" rules and camping rules. Those ordinances, passed in 2005 and updated in 2011, keep people from sitting or lying down in right of ways and sidewalks downtown. Exceptions apply to people who have disabilities or are experiencing medical emergencies. Council is not expected to vote on this until June 20.
New operators for downtown golf course
City Council also postponed a vote on whether to begin negotiations with Pecan Grove Golf Partners to take over the Butler Pitch and Putt Course.The Parks and Recreation Board voted for this, but also passed an amendment with it that recommends the city improve its solicitation process by using technology and making the RFP documents be accessible digitally. The longtime course operator said she was locked out of contract negotiations because she accidentally missed a signature.
The vote was re-scheduled for June 20 after a majority vote couldn't be reached.
New homeless shelter approved for south Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — In response to the city’s growing homeless problem, Austin will move to purchase a building for a new homeless shelter in the next couple of weeks.
City Council members gave the go-ahead for a south Austin shelter on Thursday.
Specific details about the shelter's location are protected by Texas law because negotiations are ongoing.
Austin considers citing property owners for plants that block sidewalks
AUSTIN (KXAN) - They say, "leaves of three, let it be."
If that's true, then no one is walking on the sidewalk along a stretch of South 1st Street, where poison ivy and other plants drape over.
Michele Solberg often runs in the area but says she's more concerned about the people who walk to get to the bus stop each day.
Rollover crash on I-35 in New Braunfels shut down highway to one lane
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A rollover crash on Interstate Highway 35 in new Braunfels shifted traffic down to one lane, according to New Braunfels police.
Police reported the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of I-35 near Kowald Lane.
As of 1:30 p.m. the highway has reopened, but police say there may be ongoing residual delays.
