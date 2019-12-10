Austin area Salvation Army looking for volunteers on holiday projects

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers “doing the most good” for several holiday projects in the Austin area.

Around 60 volunteers are still needed for Angel Tree gift sorting at the Christmas Cheer Warehouse at 6510 S. Congress Avenue from Tuesday until Friday, Dec. 13.

Time slots are also available to volunteer at the Angel Tree locations at Barton Creek Square and Lakeline Mall until Saturday, Dec. 14.

To help with the Angel Tree, volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Volunteers between 13-17 years old must have an adult chaperone present.

