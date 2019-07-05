Austin-area fireworks stands see big business on 4th of July

MANCHACA, Texas (KXAN) — Plenty of people opt out of the big fireworks shows in favor of more intimate venues where they get to light the fuse, and fireworks stands across Central Texas were busy Thursday in the last-minute rush to buy.

“We’re here two weeks and it’s really slow, and then 90 percent of our business is like July 4th,” said Chloe Mueller, who manned the Big Tex Fireworks stand in Manchaca with her friends. She’ll be there until midnight.

Austin’s plentiful rain earlier this year means no counties in Central Texas currently have a burn ban in place.

“There’s been a lot of rain so we feel a little safer about setting off some fireworks,” said Shannon Mullan, stocking up on fireworks at the Manchaca stand.