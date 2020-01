AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis EMS is reporting that a man was killed earlier Monday night in a shooting in the 12200 block of FM 969 Road in east Austin.

According to ATCEMS, a caller reported that someone was “possibly dead.” Once on the scene, medics pronounced the man dead.

EMS is clearing the scene and residents should avoid the area.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.