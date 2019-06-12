Appraisal Review Board deciding whether to throw out a day's worth of property tax hearings Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Travis Appraisal Review Board Chair Betty Thompson announces that she will ask the board not to approve the decisions from the appraisal hearings that day due to " confusion " in the process. Image provided by an attorney for Texas Protax . Appraisal Review Board deciding whether to throw out a day's worth of property tax hearings Travis Appraisal Review Board Chair Betty Thompson announces that she will ask the board not to approve the decisions from the appraisal hearings that day due to " confusion " in the process. Image provided by an attorney for Texas Protax . prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) - With more than 100,000 Travis County homeowners protesting their property taxes, there's not much time to waste.

On Wednesday the Appraisal Review Board will decide whether to keep or throw out a day's worth of property tax protest hearings from last week.

Local tax firms are threatening legal action if the board decides to void the work already done.

"If they do cancel all of those panel decisions tomorrow, tens of thousands of dollars have been wasted,” said Bill Aleshire who represents Texas Protax.

The Appraisal Review Board postponed last Tuesday’s hearings, after board panels differed in what evidence to allow in.

"We went ahead and had hearings and they allowed evidence in,” said Aleshire. Now we're going to have those hearings rejected and done again, on the same evidence. That doesn't make any sense."

There are changes to the protest process this year, primarily with online hearings replacing in-person, informal hearings.

Protesting homeowners like Steve Neel spoke at the Appraisal District's Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.

He says this year's process has been less transparent than ever before.

"I think they're trying to set a higher rate of attrition in terms of the number of people that actually do protest," he said.

When asked about how these delayed hearings could set back the rest of the protest hearing season, an attorney for the Appraisal District said TCAD would address this with the Appraisal Review Board once they reach a decision.

"The Appraisal District is going to keep following its mandates, and we expect that the Appraisal Review Board is going to follow its statutory mandates,” said Attorney Karen Evertson.

“We’re going to do our best to make the system work the way the legislature has told us it should."