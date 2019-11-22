APD releases identity of man who died after being ejected from vehicle in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department have revealed the name of the man who died after being ejected from a vehicle in northeast Austin on Nov. 16.

According to APD, around 5 a.m., 31-year-old Damir Herrera Perez was driving eastbound in a 2017 white Chrysler 200 on the service road near the 8200 block of E. Highway 290.

Perez was travelling at a high rate of speed and for an unknown reason, hit a concrete pillar, causing Perez to be ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to call the Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5594.