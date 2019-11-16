APD officer receives lifesaving medal for saving unconscious teen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While at dinner celebrating his birthday last summer, APD Officer Carter Howden heard a loud thud and saw a group of people gathered around a person across the restaurant.

The off duty officer immediately sprung to action.

Howden noticed a teenage boy laying unconscious on the floor of the Gumbos North in Georgetown. He identified himself as an officer and started performing CPR after determining the boy had no pulse.

He performed CPR for about a minute. Howden’s wife, a registered nurse, monitored the teen’s condition and pulse.

Once she found the boy had regained a pulse, Howden began performing CPR again until the young man jerked several times and his eyes sprung open.

Howden reassured the teen, who was on a date at the time, that he would be okay. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter.

Officer Howden will be receiving the Lifesaving Award and medal Saturday evening at The 2019 Stars of Distinction Awards Gala.

APD will honor a total of 162 recipients at the Gala taking place in Downtown Austin.