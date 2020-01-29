APD investigating Austin’s 7th traffic fatality of 2020

by: Hayden Baggett

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a traffic incident that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Austin woman last Wednesday.

BACKGROUND: 1 person killed, 1 injured in crash on West Cesar Chavez St. 

Austin police released some information Tuesday related to the fatal collision.

According to APD, D’Avion Lee Suon, was driving a grey 2007 Toyota Corolla eastbound in the 1400 block of W. Cesar Chavez when she crossed the center line and collided with a green 1993 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say Suon was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is Austin’s seventh fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in seven fatalities this year.

At this time last year, there were three traffic fatalities.

