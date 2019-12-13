APD conducting ‘No Refusal’ initiative during holidays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is conducting their No Refusal Initiative during the winter holiday season.

The initiative will last from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020 and operate from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

The initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws and keep the public safe during the holiday season. Police will use blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law.

Due to the association with parties and gatherings, APD says their aim is focused on preventing lives from being lost on the streets, highways and waterways in Austin.

To learn more about how you can plan a safe trip home, visit the City of Austin’s Plan Your Ride page.