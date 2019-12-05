APD cadet class decision looms ahead of Thursday’s City Council meeting

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Here’s what’s coming up at the Austin City Council meeting on Thursday:

Decision on APD’s June cadet class

One resolution calls for a number of measures to address allegations of favoritism and racism within the Austin Police Department. One component would pause the initiation of APD’s June cadet class.

Another part calls on the City Manager’s office to audit the department’s hiring protocols.

This comes after an anonymous complaint was filed with Austin’s Office of Police Oversight and leaked to news media, alleging that Former Assistant Chief Justin Newsom used racist and derogatory language toward African Americans for years. Newsom retired the day after the complaint was listed as being filed.

Automatic Aid agreements

The vote to approve the Austin Fire Department’s Automatic Aid agreements with other jurisdictions has been postponed multiple times. On Thursday, council members will hear it again.

“Automatic Aid” refers to automatically dispatching the nearest available first responders to an emergency. The goal is to improve response times, especially to those living along jurisdictional boundaries. The agreement is for an initial term of one year, with up to nine additional one-year terms.

The agreements would be with Travis County Emergency Service Districts, Williamson County ESDs, and the cities of Leander, Cedar Park, Round Rock and Georgetown.

Since February 2013, the Austin Fire Department has had Automatic Aid agreements with Travis County ESDs. Over the last year, the Travis County fire chiefs have been meeting with Williamson County fire chiefs from the Cedar Park, Round Rock, Leander, Georgetown, Hutto, Sam Bass and Jollyville fire departments.

Re-naming of Dove Springs Recreation Center

Council will likely approve the re-naming of the Dove Springs Recreation Center, in honor of George Morales III. Morales has been a member of the Dove Springs Recreation Center Advisory Board for 20 years.

State Representative Eddie Rodriguez wrote a letter of support for the name change.

A new airport grease trap contractor

Council is likely to authorize a multi-term contract with Southwaste Disposal, LLC to provide grease trap cleaning and maintenance at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The previous contractor, Liquid Environmental Solutions, has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars over safety protocol violations stemming from an April incident at an underground grease trap at the airport’s East Loading Dock.

One of its employees, Lonnie Deary, suffocated due to lack of oxygen and hydrogen sulfide. He died shortly after.

Funding for youth homeless services

Another item on Thursday’s agenda would authorize negotiations with LifeWorks for the expansion of youth homeless services.

This would provide $160,000 for an additional 12 months beginning in September 2020.