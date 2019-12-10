American Airlines adding new routes to Boston and San Jose from ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How does Boston or San Jose in the Spring sound?

Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced two new routes Tuesday from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The flights start April 7 and will operate twice a day.

American will also add a weekend route from ABIA to Los Cabos, Mexico starting May 9.

In a prepared statement, the airline says they will have “five contiguous gates” at Austin’s airport by year’s end.

In August, ABIA proposed a handful of new incentives to attract more flights and nonstop routes.

The city’s aviation director proposed that all new airlines and any airline that introduces a new, non-stop route get facility fee waivers and marketing benefits.

For new routes, the director proposed landing fees to be waived for 12 months which is an upgrade from six months.

