American Airlines adding new routes to Boston and San Jose from ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How does Boston or San Jose in the Spring sound?
Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced two new routes Tuesday from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
The flights start April 7 and will operate twice a day.
American will also add a weekend route from ABIA to Los Cabos, Mexico starting May 9.
In a prepared statement, the airline says they will have “five contiguous gates” at Austin’s airport by year’s end.
In August, ABIA proposed a handful of new incentives to attract more flights and nonstop routes.
The city’s aviation director proposed that all new airlines and any airline that introduces a new, non-stop route get facility fee waivers and marketing benefits.
For new routes, the director proposed landing fees to be waived for 12 months which is an upgrade from six months.