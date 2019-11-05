Amber Alert issued for missing two-year-old in San Antonio

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Jaya Ailani Trevino was taken out of her home by her father, Juan Trevino, early Monday morning. Trevino kicked down the door to his estranged wife’s house, threatened her with violence and shortly thereafter proceeded to assault her. Then, Trevino grabbed Jaya and ran out of the residence, according to BCSO.

Jaya is described as 3 feet tall and 26 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Trevino was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with pink and purple lettering that reads “big sister” and a diaper.

Trevino is described as a 33-year-old white male. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Trevino has several tattoos on both arms and a music note tattoo behind his left ear.

He was last seen wearing a white hat, black jacket, blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The suspect is driving a black, 2014 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate number MKS1273.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.