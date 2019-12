(KXAN/Juan G. Salinas Jr.)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews worked to control a heavy second alarm fire located at 1322 Lamar Square Drive in south Austin on Monday night.

According to AFD, the fire is under control but residents will be displaced from three apartments.

AFD says the cause of the fire is unattended cooking.

