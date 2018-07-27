125 mini pigs, 100+ other animals seized from property near Lockhart

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - Caldwell County Sheriff's Office (KXAN Photo)

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - Caldwell County Sheriff's Office (KXAN Photo)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — In a major animal cruelty case, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office seized 261 live animals from a property southwest of Lockhart on Thursday.

Approximately 125 miniature pigs, 11 donkeys, 30 chickens and roosters, 10 barn cats and more than 50 other animals, including exotic birds, llamas and hedgehogs were seized.

The animals were suffering from unhealthy living conditions and a lack of care, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies served a search warrant at a home on State Park Road at 12:31 p.m. and began to remove animals from the property and give them care and shelter.

The sheriff's office did not identify the property owner or specify if any charges have been filed.

Before the search warrant was served, independent rescue organizations had already rescued about 29 dogs from the property, including French bulldogs, Giant Airedales, Giant Airedoodles and Neapolitan Mastiffs.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone in Caldwell County who would like to report illegal activity in their neighborhood can call the sheriff's office at 512-398-6777.