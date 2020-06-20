Local Juneteenth celebrations continue this weekend

A woman clenches her fist during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police while in custody on May 25 in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — Several Juneteenth celebrations are planned for Saturday in Williamson County.

The City of Hutto will hold an inaugural Juneteenth Ceremony in front of Hutto City Hall at 11:30 a.m. The event is organized by the group Black Families of Hutto in partnership with the City of Hutto and the Hutto Police Department. Event organizers are asking everyone who attends to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

The Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association will host a virtual Juneteenth town hall on YouTube called “Embracing Change: The New Normal” at 10:30 a.m. There will be one panel discussion on education and another on social services.

In Pflugerville, the groups Black Pflugerville and Pflugerville Black Business Builders are hosting a full day of Juneteenth activities.

“In Celebration of Freedom: A Pflugerville Juneteenth” begins at 11 a.m. at Lake Pflugerville. Mayor Victor Gonzales will deliver opening remarks. The celebration will include live music, African dance, a Miss Juneteenth Pageant presentation, storytelling and live painting. Activities at the lake will go until 6 p.m.

Then, at 6:30 p.m. cars will begin lining up at Hill Country Bible Church Pflugerville (303 E Pflugerville Parkway). Anyone who wants to decorate a car and ride in the parade is invited to attend. Parade participants will drive through the city, then head back to the church parking lot for a vigil that will last until 9:30 p.m.