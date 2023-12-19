Austin (KXAN) — Graduates of the Changing Lanes CDL School received their official certifications Saturday, ushering in a new class of drivers that could go on to fill vacancies in an industry hit hard during and after the pandemic era.

Delbert Crawford, director and owner of Changing Lanes CDL School, said he receives calls from businesses every day trying to recruit his graduates. He said a majority of graduates are often able to get hired upon receiving their certifications.

He chalks that success up the school’s quality of training and high demand for qualified drivers.

“Trucking is always going to be here. People are going to need their stuff transported. Since the pandemic, we’ve had a lot more truck driver interest,” Crawford said.

Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL) afford holders to drive commercial vehicles like box trucks, buses, and semi-trailer trucks.

Struggles to fill CDL driver positions have been well-documented in recent years. Last year, Austin area school districts reported being short more than 300 bus drivers.

John Esparza, CEO of the Texas Trucking Association, said qualified CDL drivers remain in high demand, but there has been a slight slowdown in hauling for the transportation industry.

“What you’re seeing between this time last year and today you might call it a little bit of a cooling off in the freight on the demand side,” Esparza said.

He attributes this slight decline as being on par with what nearly every industry has experienced over the last quarter year. Esparza said things should pick back up in the new year.

“The trucking industry, you don’t get too excited when things are going well, and you don’t get to panic when they’re not. Because it’s the most successful. Trucking companies are maintaining their employees,” Esparza said.