Local county jails making changes due to coronavirus outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is refusing all non-violent misdemeanor arrests at the county jail due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene is telling all officers to issue summonses. He’s also canceling visitation at the jail and all non-essential programs.

They are asking the courts to make every attempt to hold video hearings, if possible.

In the meantime, jail officials are cleaning the facility and taking extra precautions, including taking temperatures and other testing.

According to Greene, deputies are taking the same precautions as they do with people with the flu.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe is not allowing visitors to the county jail for 21 days. Each inmate will get an extra 30 minutes of phone time to make up for the loss of visitation.

The office for concealed carry permits is closed until further notice to limit traffic in and out of the building.

Monroe said they’ll consider additional action, as needed.

Cuyahoga County in the Cleveland area is looking at releasing some of its inmates, FOX 8 reports.

