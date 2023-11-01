BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) – A local animal rescue has issued a call for volunteers as it prepares for an influx of one animal’s favorite meal.

The Central Texas Pig Rescue (CTPR) in Bastrop County said it needs help for their pumpkin drive this year for two main reasons.

An Austin Police officer named Dawn who helped coordinate pumpkin pickups has since retired and the sanctuary said the pigs are getting older and some are unable to “partake in this most treasured tradition” due to dental disease.

So it is asking for the following:

People with a truck or trailer to help haul pumpkins or people to deliver 30 or more pumpkins to the sanctuary itself

CTPR said it will not accept the following pumpkins:

soft

moldy

soupy

carved

painted

chemically treated

covered with sparkles, stickers, or anything “unnatural”

CTPR asks that you remove the store barcode or sticker before donating.

It also said “Fairytale” pumpkins are all fine to donate, but small gourds are very hard to eat and not preferred.

Traditional, orange pumpkins are the ideal pumpkin, CTPR said.

Central Texas Pig Rescue said it cares for 199 pigs, 4 donkeys, 2 goats, 2 cats, and 6 chickens.

For more information, you can email pumpkins@centraltexaspigs.org.