Live updates: George Floyd protests grow across the U.S.

Protests are forming in cities across the nation Friday in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died while in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers. Earlier in the day, 44-year-old Derek Chauvin, the former officer seen in disturbing video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he cried out in pain, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. We will continue to update this story through the evening (all times ET).
(Warning: Posts may contain profanity)
10:09 p.m.
Louisville, Ky.
9:57 p.m.
Atlanta
9:53 p.m.
Chicago
9:48 p.m.
Las Vegas
9:47 p.m.
Atlanta
9:40 p.m.
San Jose, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
9:25 p.m.
Columbus, Ohio
Protests turned violent once again Friday with police using pepper spray after protesters threw objects, including glass, at officers.
Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent Thursday night when a few demonstrators threw objects at police, destroyed city property and broke into the Ohio Statehouse.
9:20 p.m.
Minneapolis
9:17 p.m.
Minnesota governor apologizes for CNN arrest
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized to CNN for the arrest of a network crew covering the violent protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. Correspondent Omar Jimenez and two colleagues were handcuffed and led away by the Minnesota State Patrol while reporting live on the network Friday morning. Walz said that CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker had called him demanding to know why the crew had been detained. The crew was released within an hour. Walz said he took full responsibility and that keeping journalists safe as they cover the story is a top priority. The National Association of Black Journalists and others condemned the arrests.
9:12 p.m.
San Jose, Calif.
9:09 p.m.
Minneapolis
9:06 p.m.
Louisville, Ky.
8:51 p.m.
Fort Wayne, Ind.
Several hundred activists gathered in downtown Fort Wayne Friday afternoon to protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Fort Wayne Police fired gas to disperse the crowd.
The protest was one of two planned in downtown Fort Wayne Friday and Saturday.
Many held signs calling for justice, with other signs saying “Make Racists Afraid Again” and “Black Lives Matter.”
8:19 p.m.
Brooklyn, N.Y.
8:17 p.m.
Washington D.C.
8:11 p.m.
“No physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”
Charging papers for Derek Chauvin said that an autopsy revealed nothing to support strangulation as the cause of death. The exam concluded that the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in George Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death. Floyd’s family was seeking an independent autopsy.
8:05 p.m.
Boston protester collapses after clash with police
7:54 p.m.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says it dispatched a drone to Minneapolis following three nights of violent protests there but ended up sending it back to its base because the unmanned aerial vehicle wasn’t needed.
The agency, which typically patrols the nation’s border and ports of entry, said the drone was going to provide live video to assist law enforcement in Minneapolis as they responded to protests that have left dozens of stores burned and looted.
A CBP statement issued Friday says the drone would have provided “situational awareness” to local law enforcement. It said it routinely conducts such operations if needed to help other agencies or during natural disasters.
The drone returned to its base in Grand Forks, North Dakota, after “the requesting agency determined that the aircraft was no longer needed for operational awareness.” CBP did not identify the agency that requested the assistance.
7:52 p.m.
CNN Center in Atlanta
7:41 p.m.
New York City protesters reach CNN
The Associated Press contributed to this report.