Ruth Bader Ginsburg receives award from Austin’s LBJ Foundation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Thursday night, the LBJ Foundation, the Austin-based nonprofit, will honor U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with its “LBJ Liberty & Justice For All” Award.

The event will be held at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and will feature an interview with Ginsburg with Mark Updegrove, president of the LBJ Foundation.

Prominent guests will include famed singer-songwriter James Taylor, actress Constance Wu, Emmy Award-winning actress Holland Taylor and cohost of ABC’s “The View,” Sunny Hostin.

According to the foundation, the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award honors those who carry on President Johnson’s legacy, regardless of party affiliation, personifying the mission he defined as our country’s most basic: “to right wrong, to do justice, to serve man.”

The nonprofit is comprised of a board of trustees and administrative staff that supports the LBJ Presidential Library and the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.