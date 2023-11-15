TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two late-season disturbances have popped up in the Atlantic basin, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

One of the disturbances is located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Meteorologists said the large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms could become a tropical depression by the weekend as it moves northward across the western and central Caribbean.

The system could bring heavy rain to portions of Central America and the Greater Antilles through the end of the week, according to the NHC. It has a 50% chance of formation over the next seven days.

Forecasters are also monitoring a non-tropical area of low pressure that could develop near off the south Florida coast in a day or so. The NHC said the system is forecast to move northeastward near the Bahamas and offshore of the east coast of the U.S. late this week and over the weekend.

A flood watch is in effect for coastal portions of south Florida, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale, through Thursday morning. NWS forecasters expect up to 6-8 inches of rainfall in those areas.

“Although development into a tropical cyclone appears unlikely, this system is expected to produce gusty winds and heavy rains across portions of southern Florida, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas during the next couple of days,” the NHC said.

The system has just a 10% chance of developing over the next seven days.

Tampa Bay area residents won’t have to worry about either of these systems, according to Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.