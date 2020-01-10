LIVE BLOG: The latest as severe storms roll across Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The latest on weather watches and warnings as storms move through Central Texas:
A potent low pressure system is moving across the state Friday, dragging a cold front into a very moist, unstable atmosphere. As the surface heats up ahead of this front, discrete thunderstorms may fire, first in the Hill Country, then form a line as they race toward Austin and eastern communities.
Severe weather photo gallery
Updates
6:10 p.m.
Tornado Warning issued for Dallas and Tarrant Counties. Includes parts of Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving and Dallas.
5:45 p.m.
The Tornado Warning for Burnet County has been allowed to expire.
5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Burnet County until 5:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was found near Lampasas heading east at 45 mph.
4:00 p.m.
Tornado Watch in effect for Milam County and Lampasas County until 9 p.m.
3:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunder Storm Watch for the following Central Texas Counties.
- Travis
- Williamson
- Gillespie
- Bastrop
- Burnet
- Llano
- Caldwell
- Fayette
- Blanco
- Lee
2:00 p.m.
The following school districts have canceled after school activities in preparation for the incoming weather.
- Austin ISD
- Georgetown ISD
- Pflugerville ISD
- Round Rock ISD
- Lake Travis ISD
1:07 p.m.
The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced they are anticipating some flight delays and cancellations due to the forecasted severe weather.
Real-time flight information can be found on the ABIA website here.