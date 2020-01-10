LIVE BLOG: The latest as severe storms roll across Central Texas

by: KXAN Staff

Posted:

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The latest on weather watches and warnings as storms move through Central Texas:

A potent low pressure system is moving across the state Friday, dragging a cold front into a very moist, unstable atmosphere. As the surface heats up ahead of this front, discrete thunderstorms may fire, first in the Hill Country, then form a line as they race toward Austin and eastern communities.

Severe weather photo gallery

  • Lake Buchanan storm cloud
    Storm over Lake Buchanan. (Photo courtesy Kaye Bayes)
  • Dark clouds
    Dark clouds off 290 southeast of Fredericksburg. (KXAN Photo David Yeomans)
  • Snapped tree in Georgetown. (Photo courtesy Allen brown)
  • Hail - Bette Hoy 1
    Hail in Llano County. (Photo courtesy Bette Hoy)
  • Hail in Llano County - Bette Hoy 2
    Hail in Llano County. (Photo courtesy Bette Hoy)

Updates

6:10 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas and Tarrant Counties. Includes parts of Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving and Dallas.

5:45 p.m.

The Tornado Warning for Burnet County has been allowed to expire.

5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Burnet County until 5:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was found near Lampasas heading east at 45 mph.

4:00 p.m.

Tornado Watch in effect for Milam County and Lampasas County until 9 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunder Storm Watch for the following Central Texas Counties.

  • Travis
  • Williamson
  • Gillespie
  • Bastrop
  • Burnet
  • Llano
  • Caldwell
  • Fayette
  • Blanco
  • Lee

2:00 p.m.

The following school districts have canceled after school activities in preparation for the incoming weather.

  • Austin ISD
  • Georgetown ISD
  • Pflugerville ISD
  • Round Rock ISD
  • Lake Travis ISD

1:07 p.m.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced they are anticipating some flight delays and cancellations due to the forecasted severe weather.

Real-time flight information can be found on the ABIA website here.

