LIVE BLOG: The latest as severe storms roll across Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The latest on weather watches and warnings as storms move through Central Texas:

A potent low pressure system is moving across the state Friday, dragging a cold front into a very moist, unstable atmosphere. As the surface heats up ahead of this front, discrete thunderstorms may fire, first in the Hill Country, then form a line as they race toward Austin and eastern communities.

Severe weather photo gallery

Storm over Lake Buchanan. (Photo courtesy Kaye Bayes)

Dark clouds off 290 southeast of Fredericksburg. (KXAN Photo David Yeomans)

Snapped tree in Georgetown. (Photo courtesy Allen brown)

Hail in Llano County. (Photo courtesy Bette Hoy)

Updates

6:10 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas and Tarrant Counties. Includes parts of Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving and Dallas.

5:45 p.m.

The Tornado Warning for Burnet County has been allowed to expire.

5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Burnet County until 5:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was found near Lampasas heading east at 45 mph.

4:00 p.m.

Tornado Watch in effect for Milam County and Lampasas County until 9 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunder Storm Watch for the following Central Texas Counties.

Travis

Williamson

Gillespie

Bastrop

Burnet

Llano

Caldwell

Fayette

Blanco

Lee

2:00 p.m.

The following school districts have canceled after school activities in preparation for the incoming weather.

Austin ISD

Georgetown ISD

Pflugerville ISD

Round Rock ISD

Lake Travis ISD

1:07 p.m.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced they are anticipating some flight delays and cancellations due to the forecasted severe weather.



Real-time flight information can be found on the ABIA website here.